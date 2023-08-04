Chowdeck partners Chicken Republic on delivery services

Chowdeck, one of Africa’s fastest growing on-demand online food and grocery delivery service, is synergizing with Chicken Republic, a fast food outlet, to strengthen its commitment to providing affordable meals for Nigerians.

The partnership which is made possible through Chowdeck’s stellar logistic operational capacity, has successfully delivered hundreds of thousands of orders on a monthly basis, as well as ensuring ease and comfort for customers and the restaurant.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chowdeck, Femi Aluko, disclosed this while announcing plans to integrate Chicken Republic into its delivery service’s ecosystem as a new restaurant partner.

He said “Through our partnership with Chicken Republic, we are one step closer to our dream of ensuring that every Nigerian is able to access our service, and enjoy high quality, affordable meals, wherever they are in the country.

“We are thoroughly excited for the rapid expansion we are set to experience in the next few months, particularly within our newest cities, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

“With 90% of all our orders currently delivered under an average of 24 minutes, our logistics operation schematics are resilient, battle tested and trusted.

“We are confident that the major operational difficulties faced by former delivery partners will

be a tale of the past. We are eager to welcome Chicken Republic to its new, technologically advanced and enabled future of logistics. We are keen on adhering to the Chowdeck promise – delivering happiness, one meal at a time,” Aluko added.

Founded in in October 2021 by Femi Aluko, Olumide Ojo, and Lanre Yusuf, Chowdeck is Africa’s leading on-demand online food and grocery delivery service, with operations spanning across several cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Ibadan.

Chowdeck serves thousands of customers monthly, delivering meals, groceries, and medicine with ease, alleviating the burden of long queues and waiting times.

Also speaking on the development, the Managing Director of Food Concepts Plc, (owners of Chicken Republic), Mr Kofi Abunu, noted that the partnership with Chowdeck holds significant importance, “as we join forces with a proudly Nigerian brand to tackle this issue.”

He added: “We are greatly impressed by Chowdeck’s rapid industry growth and it’s well-established reputation for consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“As a customer-focused brand, it is crucial for us to align with partners who prioritise the customer at the core of their operations, particularly in addressing the last mile challenge.

“Customers of Chowdeck can now order from over 90 stores, with more to be onboarded in the following weeks, Chicken Republic’s restaurant outlets across various cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. Meals can be purchased and delivered without hassle via the Chowdeck mobile application.”

Established in 2004, Chicken Republic, is a part of the Food Concepts Plc group, which also includes Pie Express, Nigeria’s leading confectionery chain, and Chopbox, a casual dining restaurant chain serving authentic Nigerian cuisine, with quick-service restaurant chain in West Africa, with over 300 stores spread across Nigeria and Ghana.