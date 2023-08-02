Protest: Police engage labour leaders in Kogi

Richard Elesho

In view of the planned Nationwide Labour protest, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, in charge of Zone 8 Headquarters, AIG Babatunde B. Ishola has appealed to the organized Labour in Kogi State for a peaceful protest as scheduled.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed that the AIG stated this during a meeting with the Labour Leaders in Lokoja.

The meeting was aimed at appealing to the Labour Union to conduct themselves within the context of the law to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process.

“On his part the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Onuoha Bethrand, commended the AIG for the prompt meeting, which allayed fears that the peaceful protest could be hijacked by the hoodlums.

“He further appealed to the Labour Leaders to collaborate with the Security Agencies so as to deny trouble makers the opportunity to strike. He assured of adequate security deployment during the protest.

“In his reaction, the Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Amari Gabriel assured the AIG that the organized Labour in the State are law abiding and will do their best to ensure a peaceful protest.

“Noting that they were obeying the National directive for all the State Chapters to embark on a National protest, he assured that the Labour Union will appear on their uniforms while those who doesn’t have the uniform will be issued with tags for easy identification.

“Also, the Kogi State TUC Chairman, Comrade Ahmed Sule Tijani, disclosed that the purpose of the protest is to let the government know that Labour is the hope of a common man. He further assured for a peaceful protest.

“Other senior Officers at the meeting include, DCP Atabor Nosa Festus Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration zone 8 Headquarters Lokoja, ACP Ajao Olusegun, Assistant Commissioner of Investigation, Zone 8 Headquarters Lokoja, ACP Sunday Omonijo Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations zone 8 Headquarters Lokoja as well as Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo Vice Chairman NLC Kogi State amon others.