We’ll work with security to protect lives, properties – Gov. Fubara

We’ll work with security to protect lives, properties – Gov. Fubara

Friday, July 21, 2023 12:17 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara in a warm handshake with AIG Zone 16, Ben Nebolisa Okolo during a visit on Thursday

*Assures partnership with security agencies.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the priority of his government is ultimately the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

Governor Fubara affirmed this while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, comprising of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Ben Nebolisa Okolo and his entourage on a courtesy call in Government House Port Harcourt, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Governor Fubara said that meaningful development in the state can only take place when there is adequate peace and security.

He assured that his administration will partner with the police and other security agencies, and solicited their cooperation in securing the lives and properties of citizens of the state, adding that vehicles and other logistical support will be provided for the security agencies to carry out their work effectively.

“We will continue to work in synergy with all security agencies in our state, to provide security as it is our priority to secure the lives and property of citizens. We are already working out some logistics to ensure your effective operation,” he concluded.

On his part, AIG Ben Okolo who was accompanied on the visit by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Policap Emeka and other Police Officers From Zone 16, said they were on the visit to congratulate the governor on his electoral victory and to express their determination to partner and synergise with the Rivers State Government in ensuring that the mandate of security is achieved.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his commitment to the security of the state and being proactive in the governance of the state right on being sworn into office.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Bode Sowande, Obari Gomba, nine others longlisted for $100, 000 Nigeria Prize for Literature
    3 hours ago

    Kano: Police comb criminal hideouts, arrest 92 suspects
    5 hours ago

    New commissioner of police resumes in Kogi
    5 hours ago

    Wife of the Ooni, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, drums support for President Tinubu, Innoson Motors
    19 hours ago

    Army impounds truck with 80 drums of adulterated petroleum products in Rivers
    21 hours ago

    Body holds Workshop on Alternative to Fuel Subsidy Removal 
    Soludo: wins Anambra governorship election 22 hours ago

    The Think-Home Drive of Governor Soludo 
    23 hours ago

    IBEDC Launches i-Recharge Payment Aggregator Platform, Simplifying Electricity Bill Payments for Customers