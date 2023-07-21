We’ll work with security to protect lives, properties – Gov. Fubara

*Assures partnership with security agencies.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the priority of his government is ultimately the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.

Governor Fubara affirmed this while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, comprising of Rivers and Bayelsa states, Ben Nebolisa Okolo and his entourage on a courtesy call in Government House Port Harcourt, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Governor Fubara said that meaningful development in the state can only take place when there is adequate peace and security.

He assured that his administration will partner with the police and other security agencies, and solicited their cooperation in securing the lives and properties of citizens of the state, adding that vehicles and other logistical support will be provided for the security agencies to carry out their work effectively.

“We will continue to work in synergy with all security agencies in our state, to provide security as it is our priority to secure the lives and property of citizens. We are already working out some logistics to ensure your effective operation,” he concluded.

On his part, AIG Ben Okolo who was accompanied on the visit by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Policap Emeka and other Police Officers From Zone 16, said they were on the visit to congratulate the governor on his electoral victory and to express their determination to partner and synergise with the Rivers State Government in ensuring that the mandate of security is achieved.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his commitment to the security of the state and being proactive in the governance of the state right on being sworn into office.