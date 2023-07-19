Goveneor Yusuf of Kano makes new appointments

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointments of heads of government agencies and parastatals.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, those appointed are: Engr. Ado Ibrahim Umar, Managing Director, Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company (KHEDCO); Alhaji Auwalu Mukhtar Bichi, Managing Director, Kano State Investment and Properties Limited (KSIP); Dr. Farouq Kurawa, Managing Director, Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA), who was the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor, before the appointment.

Others are: Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir, Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO); Hon. Hussain Sarki Aliyu Madobi, Managing Director, Sustainable Kano Project (SKP); Hon. Sadiq Kura Muhammad, Managing Director, Zoological Garden Kano (ZGK).

Others include: Engr. Sani Bala, Managing Director, Rural Electricity Board (REB); Hon. Shamwilu Gezawa, Kano State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA); Alhaji Tukur Bala Sagagi, Managing Director, Kano State Tourism Board.

The Governor also appointed Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad Idris Managing Director, Kano State Printing Press; Hon. Adamu Yahaya, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Kano Printing Press; Abba El-mustapha, Executive Secretary, Kano State Film Censorship Board; Dr. Muhammad S. Khalil, Executive Secretary, Kano State Watershed, Erosion and Climate Change Management Agency (KN-WECCMA); Dr. Dahir M. Hashim, Coordinator, Kano State Watershed, Erosion and Climate Change Management Agency (KN-WECCMA).

All appointees are directed to takeover their new responsibility immediately.