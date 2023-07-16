Tinubu’s choice of Service Chiefs will solve security challenges, says Bishop Ransom

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The General Overseer of Calvary Life Assembly International, His Lordship, Bishop Ransom Bello, has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Service Chiefs will adequately solve the nagging security challenges facing the country.

The former chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano state chapter, also gave President Tinubu a high score for chosing Service Chiefs from across the geo-political zones of the country, on merit.

Bishop Bello who spoke to journalists as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday, which took place at the Calvary Life headquarters in Normansland, Kano, urged Nigerians to fervently pray for President Tinubu and the Service Chiefs to deliver on their mandate.

Bishop Bello who was also the National Vice Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), for the North-West zone, expressed hope that the the present administration will deliver Nigeria from socio-economic quagmire and reposition the country to her covetous position as the Giant of Africa.

The foremost clergy, particularly expressed happiness over the appointments of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla from Enugu Ezike in Enugu State; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa from Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

He said he was happy with President Tinubu over the appointment of the Service Chiefs because of the sense of justice and equity displayed by the President while making the appointments.

“I am happy with him, not because Christians were appointed or because Muslims are there, but because I see a sense of justice to all in his appointments,” he added.

He also expressed optimism that the Service Chiefs will perform credibly, going by their track records and landmark achievements before their appointments.

Bishop Bello further admonished Nigerians to stop fanning the embers of religious sentiments and allow President Tinubu appoint competent hands that will help renew the hope of Nigeria.

“I think we should get out of this mentality that he is appointing more Christians or more Muslims.

“Those who are accusing Tinubu of appointing more Christians than Muslims seem to have forgotten where we are coming from.

“The Buhari administration was evidently more nepotistic than any other government ever in this country and heavens didn’t fall,” he added.