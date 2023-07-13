Coping with mental health issues

By Funmi Peter-Omale

He’s one of my favourite BBC persons: his presentation is compelling, commanding and unmistakably an “eye candy” for viewers (like me who really like his delivery of news.)

I find it very sad, almost sorry, he’s the named presenter alleged to have given a teenager £35,000 in exchange for photographic favours.

It’s sad because he’s by far one of the three most respected, trusted and oldest BBC presenters. In fact, in the latest data released to the public this week, Huw is the fourth highest paid BBC star.

Now he’s in hospital for “serious mental health issues” according to his wife, Vicky Flind. Did he overstep his boundaries? Not for me to say. My concern now is his wellbeing. (And the other person’s one too of course. She’s now 20 years)

In general mental health circles, being “seriously unwell” that means he’s had a breakdown (or meltdown) and he’s on SUICIDE WATCH. And probably in a mental health facility.

In previous years, Huw had openly spoken about his mental health struggles.

This simply means he’s very vulnerable, and may have been vulnerable when he was doing all these things he’s been accused of. Mental health issues are not grounds for one to be reckless or unfaithful or commit any offensive behaviours. It’s not an excuse to give £35k to an 18 year old to fuel her drug habits in exchange for photographic favours.

But as some of us know, mental health problems present in very diverse ways, some of which may seem or sound or look absurd.

Sometimes, you just do stuff as a means of getting out of a jam and then you discover you’re even in a bigger jam! Sometimes, you are compulsive, other times you’re impulsive and thoughtless. You just wanna do stuff that makes you happy.

If the person doesn’t have faith in God, it’s even more difficult to keep up with the charades playing up in your head every minute of the day.

Huw was one of the first BBC peoples I struck out of my list when searching and guessing who it was. But now that his wife has announced it was him and in hospital (propably a mental health facility), the frenzy has whittled down to the barest minimum.

What this incident should teach people include:

*Mental health struggles present in diverse ways. From one person to the next, it’s not the same, one cap doesn’t fit all.

*You can be the best in your field and yet become vulnerable and succumb to it irrespective of age, status or whatever.

*As a vulnerable person, someone living with some form of issues can inadvertently having an unhealthy relationship or friendship with another vulnerable person.

*A toxic relationship or unacceptable, concerning behaviours can be indicators of some form of mental health struggles.

Finally, do you know that one out of every four of us has one form of mental health disorder or the other? It may sound worrying or unbelievable.

The fact is only few people are officially diagnosed and receiving treatment, therapies and help to manage their health.

All the other undiagnosed ones are out there walking and looking well, maybe secretly behaving badly, pretending or refusing to ask for help. Most are even to proud, too “manly”, too rich, too big, too comfortable to seek medical help.

Keep well and safe everyone. Have at least one person you can speak to, if you’re struggling with your mental wellbeing.

Talking to someone is the beginning of taking steps to properly manage it.

#mentalhealth