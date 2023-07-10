Embrace Innovation and Change for Progress, Aba Power Executive Counsels Workers

For any organisation in the private or public sector to be relevant and competitive in today’s world, it must embrace innovation and the staff members have to be ready for change, a business leader has told his followers.

Engr. Blessing Ogbe, the new Chief Commercial Officer of Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12 electric power distribution company, informed the staff that only innovative firms can survive the acute challenges of the economy in Nigeria and elsewhere.

He was speaking today at the second awards ceremony to honour six outstanding workers of the company at its operational head office on Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba.

Ogbe, who assumed duties three months ago, said the changes he and his team brought about since joining the firm have yielded results as exemplified by changes in the quality of service rendered by commercial team members. “We attend to customers more readily and faster, as well as more courteously’, he declared.

“ A number of you have even surpassed your revenue targets, despite the odds in the Nigerian operating environment generally and the fact that Aba Power took over only last September effective control of the Aba Ring-fenced Area which comprises nine of the 17 local government areas in Abia State.

“The persons we moved from the Billing Team to Marketing and some that were moved from Marketing to become feeder managers were not happy about the changes, but they have now become star performers acknowledged by all and sundry”.

He said that 50% of the workforce meets 60% collection efficiency for the month under review, in contrast to the past when the average staff collection efficiency was less.

The CCO noted that the staff members interact and communicate better among themselves than hitherto.

“There is now a better sense of shared responsibility and of a sense of solidarity, otherwise known as teamwork”, he added

“Staff members who resisted attending meetings now attend even online meetings daily at 6 am enthusiastically, showing how the workforce has embraced the new changes”.

Engr Ogbe observed that when workers are “more productive and more efficient, they contribute significantly not only to the growth of their organisation, but also to their professional development as individuals, as well as better rewards from their employers”.

Six marketers and four feeder managers were rewarded on the occasion by Aba Power Ltd with undisclosed amounts of money.

They are Joshua Osemeke, from the Aba-Owerri 33KV Feeder, Ndubuisi Frank Onoka from the same feeder, and Nkechinyere Umahi from the Uratta 11KV Feeder. Others are Onyekachi Igoni from the Aba-Owerri Feeder, Vivian Ekwebiri from the Ariara Market Feeder, and Bethel A. Michael from the Abayi 11KV Feeder.

The feeder managers honoured are Anthony Maduagu and Okechukwu Igbogbaraka for being the best for the month of June, with Gabriel Inyiama ad Paul Oguama as the first and second runners-up.

Mrs Agatha Nnaji, the Managing Director of the Geometric group which owns Aba Power, expressed the management’s satisfaction with the performance of the entire commercial team, noting that Engr Ogbe has “demonstrated infectious leadership.

“He and the new Aba Power Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Emeka Canice Obi who joined our organisation around the same time, are doing well and leading with the force of personal example”.

Describing the Geometric Power group as a modern and caring organisation, she promised greater rewards and recognition for not just the commercial teams but also others that “share our vision of providing the people in Aba and elsewhere world-class services at an affordable rate”.