Group urges Catholic priest to contest 2024 Edo governorship election

By Jethro Ibileke

A non-governmental organisation based in the United Kingdom, under the aegis of Youth for Good Governance (YGG), has called on a Catholic Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, to contest next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo state.

Comrade Victor Arigbe who led the members on a courtesy visit to the Catholic Priest in Benin City, said it’s membership is made up of youths from the 18 local government areas of the state.

Comrade Goodnews Ehiabhi, while addressing the Cleric, said they believe that he is more suited to take the state to greater heights, having been following his activities and antecedents over the years.

He described Rev. Fr. Obinyan as a man of integrity with a passion for human empowerment and infrastructural development which is evident by his philanthropic gestures.

He said: “Your charisma, empathy and dedication to serving humanity has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people and residents of Edo State .

“Your unique ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life, addressing their concerns and uplifting them, has solidified your place as a true representative of the people.

“We believe that your influence and leadership can bring a positive change and transform the lives of countless individuals across our great state, he added.

Arigbe, who pledged the group’s total support for the clergyman, called on him to accept their clarion calls to contest the election, even as he advocated for transparency and good governance in the country.

He added that the group will support the Edo central senatorial district to produce the next governor of the state in 2024, even as he called for equity, fairness and justice in the conduct of the crucial election.

Responding, Rev. Andrew Obinyan commended the group for the confidence reposed in him.

“As a man of prayer, I prefix the will of God on critical issues as I navigate through life and ministry.

“As youths and backbone of the society, your desires for good governance is timely and reassuring. I am prayerfully considering your request.”

The victory of the Roman Catholic priest, Hyacinth Alia, in last March governorship election in Benue state, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), perhaps have been the motivation for clerics to try their hands in politics.

Pastor Azemhe Azena of the Omega Fire Ministry, has also joined the Edo governorship race on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).