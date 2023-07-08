 Sanwo-Olu not running one-man show

 Sanwo-Olu not running one-man show

Saturday, July 8, 2023 10:12 am


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

*Wheel of governance moving progressively in Lagos, Akosile

The Lagos State Government has reacted to what it called an unsolicited counsel from Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, alleging that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is running a one-man show, simply because he has not constituted his cabinet yet since he resumed office for the second term.

In a statement, the government wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Constitution is very clear about the number of days required for a State Governor to send his nominees for various cabinet offices to the State House of Assembly for legislative approval. According to the fifth alteration (No. 23), the bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to require the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within sixty days of taking the Oath of Office for confirmation by the Senate or State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has only spent thirty-nine days in the office and therefore, has not flouted any law.

Secondly, we must remind Mr. Adegboruwa, that Lagos remains a model State, where governance issues are taken very seriously and as such, his comparison of the State with other States he used in his submission is laughable. We also need to remind the erudite lawyer that Osun State Governor, Mr. Ademola Adeleke was sworn into the office in November, 2022, making it more than seven months before he sent his Cabinet nominees to the Osun State House of Assembly.

We must also enlighten Mr. Adegboruwa, that with or without the Cabinet members at the moment, the wheel of governance is moving progressively in Lagos. The Permanent Secretaries are fully in charge as the Chief Accounting Officers of their individual Ministries and they are working tirelessly with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in conjunction with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor as well as the Head of Service, to achieve the administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos Rising anchored on the THEMES+ agenda.”

