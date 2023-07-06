Edo 2024: Abure vows to win guber election for LP

By Jethro Ibileke

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has vowed to ensure that the party wins the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo state.

Abure who stated this on Wednesday in Benin, while interfacing with journalists, disclosed that he has set up several committees to reconcile the aggrieved members of the party.

He added that he embarked on a sensitisation tour a week ago, beginning from his ward and his unit in Esan north-east local government area of the state.

According to him, “It is my intention as the national chairman to really appreciate your efforts, support for the party and also the great work you have done so far and charge you all to continue to keep fate with the party, to work for the party, assist to strengthen the party in view of the 2024 governorship election in the state.”

The LP national chairman thanked members of the state working committee for their solidarity, support, hard work and resilience in the 2023 general election which saw the party scoring 75 percent in the presidential election, thereby depriving other parties the mandatory 25 percent.

While appealing to the state executive council to build on this foundation and maintain the tempo in order to be able to participate effectively with the view to winning the governorship election in Edo state, Abure charged them to open the doors to accommodate new entrants and cooperate with all other leaders and stakeholders to ensure a strong, united and formidable party that will be able to win the governorship election.

He therefore charged all local government chairmen as well as ward chairmen of the party to appraise their unit executives and substitute the same within the next two weeks and report to the national secretariat on the July 18, 2023.