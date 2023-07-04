Enugu govt to shut down schools, markets that observe “illegal” sit-at-home order

* Sets up Distress Rapid Squad,buys brand new patrol vehicles,plus photos

Okafor Ofiebor

Enugu Government has threatened that it will shut down schools, markets that observe the illegal one week sit-at-home order.

Enugu State Government has said it was drawn to reports on social media this today Tuesday morning that proprietors of private schools in the state are sending messages to their pupils and students to the effect that they should not come to school from today on account of the illegal one week sit-at-home order allegedly declared by faceless non-state actors in the state.

In an online press statement signed by Professor Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government said it alarmed and dismayed by this development and hereby warns that any school that fails to open and function normally from today will have its license revoked immediately.

According to him,”The Enugu State Government also extends the same warning to market unions and shop owners in the state. All markets and shops in the various markets must be open to customers from today or be shut down indefinitely.

“Government reiterates its ban on any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it is evil and antithetical to all values we hold dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hardwork, creativity and productivity.

“The general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property.”

He further said the”Government will no longer sit by and watch faceless groups and misguided individuals issue illegal orders, dictating to us how to lead our lives, when to go to work or market and when our children go to school, while they ply their trade and their children go to school. This is no longer acceptable and must be confronted and defeated with every power and resources at our disposal.

Professor Chidiebere Onyia further warned that “The State Government also warns that it will deploy the full instrumentality of the law such as the Cybercrime Act 2015 to go after and prosecute anybody, individuals, groups and organisations intentionally encouraging the illegal sit-at-home order, instilling fear on residents, raising false alarm to disturb public peace, etc, through fake news sharing and propagation of falsehood connected with the illegal sit-at-home order on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc. This, however, is by no means, depriving citizens freedom of speech and information as enshrined in the constitution”.

Meanwhile, in a related development,Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has set up a new Police team, Distress Rapid Squad (DRS), to replace Police Urban Patrol in patrolling streets of the state.

The governor has shared photos of the newly purchased cars by his administration.

The Governor made this known via his official Twitter account where he tweeted, “I have set up a new team of the police branded Distress Rapid Squad (DRS), to replace the comatose Police Urban Patrol. They will patrol the streets of Enugu with a view to rapidly respond to security issues in our state.

“This is part of the proactive measures of my administration to ensure security of lives and properties, and the total wellbeing of Ndi Enugu. It is my priority to ensure that Enugu State is safe to enable exponential economic growth.”