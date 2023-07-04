10th senate: Akpabio announces Bamidele, Umahi, Ndume, others as principal officers

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President on Tuesday announced the principal officer of the Senate. This, according to Akpabio, it was as a result of wide consultation and approval by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thus, the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Bamidele Opeyemi emerged Majority Leader of the 10th Senate.

Ali Ndume, Senator from Borno South Senatorial District, is the Senate Chief Whip.

David Umahi, Ebonyi South, emerged the Deputy Majority Leader, while Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara North emerged the Deputy Majority Whip of the Senate.

Minority parties were not left out. Senator Mwadkwon Simon Davou , a PDP member representing Plateau North Senatorial district emerged as the Minority Leader

Also Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP representing Osun West is now the new Deputy Minority Leader. Senator Darlington Nwokeocha, a Labour Party member from Abia Central emerged the Minority Whip while Senator Rufai Hanga of the New Nigeria People’s Party from Kano Central emerged the Deputy Minority Whip.