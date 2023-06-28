Speaker Obasa Congratulates Sanwo-Olu at 58, Celebrates Gbajabiamila on Birthday

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, as they mark their birthdays.

While Governor Sanwo-Olu is 58, Gbajabiamila, immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, is 61.

In a message celebrating Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Obasa described the Governor as a Lagosian whose background and experience in the corporate world have helped in sustaining the position of Lagos as the yardstick for measuring development in Nigeria.

Obasa described Sanwo-Olu as an exemplary Governor with a sense of purpose and commitment to the ideals that make Lagos great.

“You have constantly ignited the passion for the sustenance of the dream, vision and the inclusiveness that have kept us achieving more for the people of our dear State.

“Your life speaks a volume of blessings, God’s favour and, because you are a technocrat of repute, our State of excellence will continue to benefit from your wealth of knowledge and experience as you increase in age.

“Indeed, this is just the beginning of greater years to come,” the Speaker said in a statement by his media office.

Rejoicing with Gbajabiamlia, Dr. Obasa described the former Speaker as a compassionate person and one who breathes life into every task to which he finds himself assigned.

“You have consistently displayed genuineness of purpose and leadership.

“We witnessed this in the various positions you held at the House of Representatives and more especially as Speaker. History will always throw you up as the leader of one of the most peaceful periods of the House of Representatives in Nigeria.

“Your leadership skills, diligence and commitment to nation-building are few of your radiant and remarkable attributes that will continue to help you meet the tasks ahead as you support Mr. President in his pursuit for a greater Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues, management and staff of the Lagos legislature, I pray that Almighty Allah will always empower you to remain of service to Him and humanity, amin,” Speaker Obasa prayed.