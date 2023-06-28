 Emir of Kano Turbans 8 District Heads

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has turbaned eight District Heads to improve the development in the emirate.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said they were turbaned for their contribution to the development of the state.

The Emir charged them to use their vast experiences to move the emirate forward, especially in the areas of religious, economic, health and education ,

He warned them to avoid any act contrary to the norms and culture people of the state

Those turbaned are Alhaji Balarabe Adamu yakasai, popularly know Bala wakili as falakin Kano, Alhaji Sulaiman Isyaku Umar Tofa as Dan Adalan Kano, Ambassador Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai as kachallan kano.

Others are Alhaji Usman Ado Bayero, SK Dan iyan kano, Alhaji Salim Abubakar Bayero Uban Gari, Alhaji Yusif Sambo Jakadan kano, Alhaji Muhd Sani Ungogo as Kuyan Bana, and Ambassador Muhammad Yahaya, Uban Dawaki.

In their separate remarks the new district heads thanked almighty Allah and Emir of kano for the appointment to save People from across the state and the country at large have attended the turbaning ceremony which was held at Kofar Kudu Emir’s palace.