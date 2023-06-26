Obaseki offers LASU best graduating student, Aminat, automatic employment

By Jethro Ibileke

Miss. Yusuf Aminat, the Edo State-born record-setting first class law graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), has been offered automatic employment in the public service by the state government.

Yusuf had emerged as the best ever graduate at LASU with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the institution’s Law Degree Programme.

According to a statement by the State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, the offer of employment was convayed when Miss Yusuf and her parents stopped over in Government House to visit the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who reinforced the governor’s position and offer of employment to the star student.

The statement noted that the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reached out to the parents of the student and they have accepted the offer.

“Beyond merely congratulating her, we have offered automatic employment to her. Indeed, we have reached out to her parents and spoken with them. They have accepted our offer of employment.

“She has not done her law school program and her youth service. We are proposing to write to the National Youth Service Corps so that she will serve with us here in Edo State after her law school program so that we don’t run the risk of losing her,” he said.

On efforts to engender a competitive workforce in the state, the Governor Obaseki said:

“We are committed to improving the quality of human resource in the public service. We have set this as a priority and will get the best to work in the state.

“We have done everything within our power as a government to ensure that we create an enabling environment for work and as a result, we also want the best hands.

“We are creating the best work environment here so that the public service in Edo State can become attractive enough for the best talent from within and outside the state.

“We thank our dear young men and women who have excelled in their studies and we expect that more of them will achieve this feat.

He added that beyond the offer of employment, Miss Yusuf will receive other forms of support as reward for her sterling feat, stressing that she has indeed given a good account of herself and is a worthy ambassador of the state.