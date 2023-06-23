Essay competition: Kogi NUJ thanks Governor Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ has expressed deep appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello for domesticating his essay writing competition for Journalists in the state.

The union in a press release signed by Adeiza Momoh Jimoh and Seidu Adamu Haruna, Chairman and Secretary respectively, noted that the competition a major boost to the professionalism of Journalists practicing in the state.

They urged the organizers to expand the next edition of the competition to broadcast Journalists and those working in government owned media.

“The programme whose first and second editions held in Abuja in 2021 and 2022 has the endorsement of the National Secretariat of our great Union (NUJ)

“The domestication of the programme therefore has given ample opportunities to Journalists in Kogi state to sharpen their writing skills and thereby promoting professionalism .

“On behalf of those that won prizes running into millions of naira, we thank His Excellency for changing their stories for the better.

“We equally sieze the opportunity to appeal to the organizers that the next edition slated for September, 2023 should accommodate journalists from broadcast media houses and state owned media outfits.

“On behalf of the entire working journalists we pledged our unalloyed support to the programmes and policies of the government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello and wish him well in all endeavors.”

It would be recalled that about 35 entries were received in the competition. Correspondents of The Sun newspaper, The news magazine (Elesho Richard won N1 million), The Independent and Daily Telegraph won major prizes in millions, while others went home with consolation prizes.