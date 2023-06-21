Rivers: Subsidy removal: Govt. to roll out transport palliative 

…As Fubara Charges Labour To Embrace Dialogue

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says modalities are being put in place by the Government to roll out transport palliatives to cushion the high cost of transportation caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Governor Fubara disclosed this when the State leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) paid him a solidarity visit at Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Sir Fubara explained that the Ministry of Transport is already being engaged to introduce some buses to help reduce the high cost of transportation currently faced by the people.

The Governor who described the effects of the subsidy removal as temporary, urged workers and Rivers people to exercise patience as relief will come at the end of the day.

The governor said, “Rivers State is one of the states that have implemented the new salary structure, the state is in full practice of the new salary scale, the issue of pension and gratuity are ongoing, the records are there, the issue of employment is also ongoing, we are fulfilling our part of the bargain to take care of the workers”.

Governor Fubara also stated that the Rivers State Secretariat Complex is undergoing reformation as challenges of water supply, security, power supply and other essential services are being tackled to enhance the productivity of workers.

Fubara further assured of providing a conducive working environment for both the public and private sectors of the state economy and urged the organised labour to work in synergy with the government to move the state forward.

He hinted that the confrontational approach of the previous leadership of NLC in Rivers State stalled the smooth resolution of issues regarding the welfare of workers, such as promotions, pensions and gratuities, but that is now a thing of the past.

The governor appealed to the leadership of the Union to always embrace peace and dialogue and urged them to be constructive in matters of policy as well as to make the state better.

“It’s very important for labour to have a good relationship with any administration, labour can’t work in isolation; it’s important for the present leadership of NLC in Rivers State to work with our government”.

Sir Fubara assured the Union of his collaboration in a bid to move the state forward and promised to look into the request of rehabilitating the Union’s office.

Earlier in his address, the Chairperson of NLC in Rivers State, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, who led the delegation on the solidarity visit said the visit was to congratulate the governor and pledge their unflinching support to his administration.

The NLC chairman said the organised labour in Rivers State is proud of the emergence of Fubara, a technocrat and career Civil Servant as Governor of Rivers State.

Agwanwor urged the governor to create a sustainable avenue for labour and government to always discuss issues that will enhance industrial harmony in the state.

He said, “The Rivers State Governor is conversant with challenges of the public service, we want to appeal, that a regular interface be sustained between government and labour to foster industrial harmony and development in Rivers State.