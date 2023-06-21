Palmadex Boss bags Recognition Award

By Daniels Ekugo

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Palmadex Group, Dr. Benard Omoyeni, has received a special recognition award from the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN)

The business conglomerate received the award of Outstanding Agro-product export company of the year, in recognition of ‘company’s passion and commitment towards nation building and outstanding contributions towards the development of Nigeria economy through agro products export and food processing as well as the company’s unwavering contribution towards youth development in Nigeria and society at large”

The award was presented at the Palmadex Group Head Office in Lagos. SYAN outstanding company was awarded to Palmadex after vigorous and painstaking research by the Award Review Team of SYAN in special recognition of the company’s contribution to nation building and youth development.

Nigerian youths want to associate with

In SYAN words, Palmadex Group, a company with track records of integrity and reliability. We hereby wish to commend you for your contributions to the agricultural sector, the society and the economic growth of our dear nation,

The award conferment exercise had senior company’s officials and departmental heads in attendance, especially Dr. Patrick Omoyeni and Nnenne Azubuike, the Operations Manager and Business Development Manager respectively at Palmadex Group.

Profiling the award recipients, Rt. Hon Jonathan Adekunle, the Speaker of Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, highlights striking reasons why SYAN nominated Palmadex Group for the award of Outstanding Agro-Product Export Organization the Year Award citing that “1, the level of integrity and sincerity you’ve attached to the profession, 2; for the fact that you did not lobby for this award, 3; this company has not been found wanting either by antigraft agency; EFCC, ICPC. Nigerian youths want us to associate ourselves with such organisation with impeccable record of integrity and service excellence. We therefore want to commend your your contributions to the growth of the agricultural sector, the society and also your contribution to the economic growth of our dear nation”

Rt. Hon. Jonathan Olusegun Adekunle went on to describe the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN) as a youth parliamentary organization that has to do with all the youths across the entire southern region.

“So we are here as an association, to celebrate and to honor the organization, based on the contributions of the organization towards nation building and particularly the Agro-products exporting sector.”

Dr. Patrick Omoyeni, the Operations Manager in his appreciation on behalf of the MD/CEO of Palmadex, remarked that the award will spur Palmadex to do better in her commitment to building a reputable organization contributing immensely to socio economic advancement of Nigeria He expressed the company’s delight and appreciation for the recognition from the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria particularly when it’s coming on the heels of independent judgment of SYAN assessment.

He commended them for recognizing Palmadex modest contributions to socio economic growth of Nigeria and thus expressed Palmadex willingness to partner with Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria in the areas of youth empowerment and mentorship initiatives.

“On behalf of the MD/CEO, Dr. Benard Omoyeni, we want to appreciate the honor you have bestowed upon Palmadex, and for recognizing our efforts towards nation building, contribution to the GDP, and also supporting in the employment of youths. This means a lot to us. It is an impetus to spur us to greater heights.

We are very happy to receive this special recognition award from the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria.

We have seen high profile Nigerian organisations who have received this great awards as we are happy to be profiled and recognized by this organisation. You have done quite well for recognizing Palmadex and we are very open to partner with Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria in their various programmes to empower youths across the nation. We pray that GOD will keep your organization stronger and attain greater heights as you drive further to impact the lives of youths. We are grateful, thank you very much and GOD bless you.”

On a mission to become the global export-Import trading partner of choice, Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, now Palmadex Group, boasts of Registered offices in the Middle East and support trade offices in Vietnam, Georgia, the US, UK and other nations of the world. Kano. Palmadex Group has been able to attract many foreign investors to Nigeria with many of them visiting and establishing strong partnerships.The company’s portfolio includes Export of African/Nigerian Foods, Agricultural Products and Raw Materials, Export Consultancy, Export Investment, Wood Processing, Export Training Academy and Farming-Crop Production, Livestock and Afforestaion. Congratulations, Palmadex.