Demolitions: Coalition of stakeholders on education back Kano Govt

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Coalition of Stakeholders on Education in Kano state, on Wednesday, backed the ongoing demolition of illegal buildings by Kano state Government, particularly, structures constructed on lands owned by primary, secondary and tertiary instructions, insisting that the demolition policy is a step taken to promote education development in the state.

The Coalition blamed individuals who bought lands in public places, especially, lands and structures owned by educational institutions.

They expressed solidarity with Kano state government.

The Coordinator of the Coalition, Engr. Ibrahim Usman Aikawa, said the group comprises of academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions, primary and secondary school teachers, students’ unions, among other education stakeholders in the state.

According to him: “This press conference became timely in order to change the negative narratives enemies of progress are planting on people’s minds about the ongoing removal of private structures erected on public school lands by His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“This press conference is also called to ginger public support and to reiterate our 100% support for the action taken so far by His Excellency.

“Of course, we acknowledge that changes for societal benefits will be fiercely resisted by a few reactionary and retrogressive forces that have perpetually kept the teeming masses of our good state in perpetual ignorance and abject penury.

“These anti progressive forces have taken their game a notch higher by carving out lands that belong to public schools and converting them to residential buildings, plazas, corner shops, event centers, etc. If this ugly scenario is allowed to persist, the future looks very bleak for the downtrodden whose children attend public schools.”

Dr. Aikawa further stated that: “At this juncture, I will like to draw our attention to the much discussed private structure erected in Kano Poly, with the owner claiming to have spent over 800million to build. The children of individuals with the financial wherewithal to build edifice worth N800 million will most certainly, not attend any public school in Kano and Nigeria at large.

“But here he is occupying public school land with passion and caring less about the effect of his action on educational setback. Juxtaposing Mandela’s analogy as “the most powerful weapon to change the world”, their logic here is ‘usurp public school lands, prevent the masses from acquiring this powerful weapon (education)’. By so doing, the positive change education brings is forever lost by the masses as education is about equality and ability.”

The Coalition also urged Governor Yusuf to: “hearken to the history that beckons on you to stop further usurpation and stealing of public school lands after demolition of the present ones erected by those undesirable elements that are against the education development of Kano people and the State.

” Never mind the Barking of hired toothless coalitions like the so called coalition for good governance and change initiative. There unjustified action of given the Government 72 hours is totally condemned by coalition of stakeholders on Education in Kano and the good citizens of Kano.”

He added that:. ” We wish to further appeal to His Excellency to as a matter of urgent policy, initiate a new culture of protecting public property against the lustful acquisitive tendencies of private individuals.

“By this, the public would be emboldened to protect government

properties with decorum, thereby protecting and saving uninformed beneficiaries.

“This also coalition urges His Excellency to periodically embark on public advocacy in order to create public awareness in the minds of Kanawa and residents alike.”

The Coalition further listed schools within the metropolis whose lands were encroached to include: Gidan Sarki Primary School, Dorayi Karama; Goron Dutse secondary school, Layin WRECA; Northwest University; Kano State Polytechnic; Aminu Kano College for Islamic and Legal Studies; Dawakin Dakata Primary School; Alfijir Science Secondary School; and First Lady Secondary School.

During the Press Conference, held at Schools of Technology annex, Kano state Polytechnic, student unions also carried placards with inscriptions supporting the ongoing demolition of “illegal” structures by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration.