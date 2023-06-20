Kogi Government tasks communities on protection of public infrastructure

Richard Elesho

The Kogi Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has charged Local Government Chairmen on the need to protect public infrastructure in their domain.

The Governor’s charge was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo while briefing newsmen after Mondays Extraordinary State Executive Council Meeting in Lokoja.

The Governor was quoted to have expressed disappointment in the manner public infrastructure are vandalized by hoodlums, saying such will not be acceptable going forward.

“The vandalization of our broadcasting facilities at Ochaja is unfortunate and uncalled for. The Governor expressed disappointment over such wanton destruction and has charged Council Chairmen to beef up security around public infrastructure in their areas”, he said.

The Governor also charged law enforcement agencies to get to the root of the Ochaja Broadcasting Corporation vandalization with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book, expressing confidence in law enforcement agents to apprehend the “enemies of the public “.

Fanwo said the State Governor also promised to set machineries in motion to ensure the station is back on air in the earliest possible time to continue to sensitize the Kogi East people.

It would be recalled that vandals numbering about 30 a few weeks ago stormed the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, OCHAJA, carting away generators and cables as well as components of the transmitters.