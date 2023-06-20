Kogi assures of projects completion

Richard Elesho Kogi State Executive Council on Monday received reports on the progress on several projects currently embarked on by the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration, assuring of their prompt completion before the expiration of the tenure.

Briefing newsmen after the Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said several of these projects were hinted to be in advanced stages.

Fanwo said the governor reiterated commitment and determination to ensure completion of all projects before the end of his administration.

He added that the EXCO approved the termination of the appointment of the former Chairman of the Market Board, Mr. Danjuma Ochima who was accused of neglecting duties and promoting the return of filth in the state, adding that his replacement would be announced in next few days.

The Commissioner mentioned also that the EXCO approved a memo seeking for the establishment of the Directorate of Medical Laboratory Services in the Ministry of Health. He said the creation of the directorate will create co-operations amongst medical laboratory scientist across the state.

Fanwo also hinted that the council approved a memo seeking for a law to repel the Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related matters, Law 2015 and be reenacted, Kogi State Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related maters, law 2023.

During the executive council meeting, Governor Yahaya Bello administered oath of office, secrecy and allegiance for five returning appointees of his administration who initially resigned their appointments to seek for elective post in the recently concluded gubernatorial primary elections.

The appointees include the Chief of Staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu; Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Ashiru; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi; Accountant General of the State, Alh. Jubrin Momoh and the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala.

The returning appointees were all charged to continue to be loyal and serve diligently in a bid to move the administration further forward.