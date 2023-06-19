KEDCO apologizes over power shortage in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina states

Monday, June 19, 2023 6:42 pm


File photo. Transmission lines

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has apologized to customers over epileptic power supply  in Kano, Kastina, Jigawa states.
The Head, Corporate Communication department of the company,  Alhaji Sani Bala Sani, gave update on power situation in a Statement  released to journalists .
He blamed the power situation in KEDCO’s franchise areas to  a fault developed by Shiroro-Kaduna 330KV Transmission (TCN) lines.
According to him,  KEDCO was  informed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), that work is still ongoing on the lines and expected to be completed today (Sunday).
He  recalled that Shiroro-Kaduna 330KV transmission lines 1 & 2 being its main sources of supply had been out on fault since 26th April 2023 and 11th June 2023 respectively, resulting in its franchise area being fed alternatively on the Jos 330KV transmission line.
“Consequently, this has been responsible for low megawatts allocation of an average of 60MW against approved 300MW.
“We are optimistic that as soon as work is completed on the lines, normal power supply and distribution will resume,” he said
“While appealing for your understanding and patience, we sincerely regret all inconveniences caused,” he added.

