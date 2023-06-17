Why I reappointed Wike’s Commissioners — Fubara

Saturday, June 17, 2023 10:13 am


(L-R) Dr. Jacobson Nbina, Engr. Charles Amadi, Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta & Christopher Green Esq, being sworn in as Commissioners at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

 …Charges New  Commissioners to surpass previous administration
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has explained that the reappointment of the some Commissioners from the cabinet of the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike is to consolidate the performance the previous administration and ensure continuity.
He assured that his administration will achieve more development for the State with the calibre of persons being appointed into his government.
Speaking while swearing in nine new commissioners at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday,  Gov. Fubara said engaging persons who served in the previous administration aligns with the vision of continuity and consolidation.
He urged them to see themselves as part of the formidable team put together to constitute what he called a full system that is determined to provide better governance to Rivers people, adding that there are huge expectations of Rivers people on his administration and vowed not to disappoint.
The governor noted that the new commissioners were already  familiar with the tenets of governance and as such  should “consider their appointments as an opportunity to deploy their wealth of experience in the service of the state.”
Sir Fubara said the Commissioners should be proactive in contending with issues of bureaucratic bottle neck which is the bane of public service, and enjoined them to work hard to improve the quality of service delivery to the people.
The Governor who congratulated the new commissioners on their appointments emphasized the need for “effective communication, commitment and defense of the state in any particular matter.”
The new commissioners  include, former Chief of Staff Government House Port Harcourt, Engr, Emeka Nwoke, Barr Inime Aguma, Nwafor Uchechukwu, Kenneth Chisom Gbali, Henry Ogiri, Dr Jacobson Nbina, Engr Charles Amadi, Dr Roseline Adawari Uranta, and Barr Christopher Green.
However, Dr Mrs Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (nee Odili) daughter of Dr. Peter Odili, former Governor of Rivers State was absent during the swearing in at Government House.

