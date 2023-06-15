British Govt.set to partner with Rivers,set up businesses

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The British Deputy High Commissioner (Lagos), Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE has

said the British government had given assurance to partner with the Rivers State Government to promote economic growth in the state through diverse business investment and wealth-creation initiatives.

British Deputy High Commissioner,Lagos,Mr. Llewellyn-Jones OBE disclosed this while speaking to the press shortly after he led a delegation of the British High Commission from Lagos on a visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said the meeting with the Governor was to intimate him of the planned expansion of business development and investment opportunities by British companies. The aim is to improve basic public services, enhance security, create job opportunities and help the economy grow.

Mr. Llewellyn-Jones added that the initiative was also to foster a better and stronger diplomatic relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He also pointed out that there are already many British companies doing business in the state and contributing to its economy, but it was pertinent to review and seek out encouraging conditions to expand bilateral opportunities.