Nasarawa Assembly Split Over Speakership Tussle

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Karu

In what maybe setting the tone for expectation in the new dispensation, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been sealed off by the State Police Command. This follows the emergence of two factions laying claim to the control of the 7th Assembly, this week. The order to close the premises, the Police said, was to prevent the break down of law and order.

The crisis started with the factional election on Monday, of Daniel Ogazi as speaker. The group’s action was purportedly based on a proclamation of the House issued by the governor, Abdullah Sule, an engineer. The said order to convoke the House was later cancelled on the orders of the governor and the inauguration of the Assembly, postponed. On Tuesday, a ten-man faction, believed to be loyal to the government held its parallel sitting and chose Ibrahim Balarabe as its speaker. The emergence of the two groups eventually prompted to sealing of the House to prevent the factions from accessing the facility.

Confirming the closure, RamhanNansel, a deputy superintendent of police and public relations officer, said the commissioner of Police, MaiyakiBaba, authorized the closure of the House after due consultation with other security agencies in the State. He said members of the factions will not be allowed entry into building until they have resolved their differences.

There was heavy security presence in the complex which is located on Shendam Road, less than a kilometre from the Government House, Lafia.

The 24-member House of Assembly is sharply divided into two. fourteen members, an amalgamation of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Social Democratic Party, SDP and New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP are up against ten members who pledge allegiance to the government.

The March 18 gubernatorial election was bitterly contest between the APC, PDP and NNP. As the litigation shifts to the electoral tribunal, the political side of the contest however, appears to be playing out by proxies in the House of Assembly.