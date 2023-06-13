Vigilante Leader arrested for armed robbery in Rivers

Vigilante Leader arrested for armed robbery in Rivers

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 12:48 pm


Rivers CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka,

*Suspect earlier mysteriously released from prison for alleged murder 
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Leader of local Vigilante group in Igwurita,Ikwerre local government,Rivers State, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police command for alleged armed robbery at a border town between an Ikwerre community and Imo State.

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Wanosike, made the disclosure to Commissioner of Police during stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt last Thursday.
Mr Wanosike complained that the suspect was arrested for murder last year and charged to Court and jailed at Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, but he does not know how the suspect was mysteriously released.
Wanosike pleaded with Commissioner of Police in Rivers State,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, to ensure that the suspect is charged to court.
The local government Chairman also told CP Emeka that the suspect also attacked Igwurita Police Division when he committed the murder.
Recall that Vigilantes members suspected to be OSPAC had attacked Igwurita Police Division in 2020 and freed one of their leaders who was also accused of murder.
Our correspondent reports that the suspect was arrested last week Wednesday and is in custody of one of the Police tactical units in Port Harcourt.
CP Emeka who enquired from his members of the management team in the meeting the unit the suspect was kept, declined disclosing to , the particular unit the suspect is being detained.

