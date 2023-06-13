Governor Yusuf inaugurates Kano’s 10th Assembly as Fagore is elected Speaker

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Honourable Jibril Samaila Falgore, member representing Rogo constituency, has emerged the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly.

The new Speaker is a member of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which dominated the House of Assembly.

More so, Muhd Bello Butu Butu of Rimin Gado constituency, emerged Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

A member of the House of Assembly who spoke to our Correspondent on condition of anonymity, hinted that Honourable Jibril’s emergence came as a result consensus, after consultations with House members and major stakeholders.

Lawal Hussaini, of Dala Constituency was also elected as the Majority Leader.

The new Speaker hails from Kano South Senatorial District.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and NNPP National Leader, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso played key roles that led to the emergence of Jibril as Speaker of the Assembly.

However,. Governor Yusuf, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 10th Kano state House of Assembly, as mammoth crowd of NNPP supporters adorned with red caps and scarfs thronged the Assembly complex at Audu Bako Secretariat amidst tight security.