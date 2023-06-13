Governor Yusuf inaugurates Kano’s 10th Assembly as Fagore is elected Speaker

Governor Yusuf inaugurates Kano’s 10th Assembly as Fagore is elected Speaker

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 4:31 pm


 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Honourable Jibril Samaila Falgore, member representing Rogo constituency, has emerged the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly.
The new Speaker is a member of the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which dominated the House of Assembly.
More so,  Muhd Bello  Butu Butu of Rimin Gado constituency, emerged  Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.
A member of the House of Assembly who spoke to our Correspondent on condition of anonymity, hinted that Honourable Jibril’s emergence came as a result  consensus, after consultations with House members and major stakeholders.
Lawal Hussaini,  of Dala Constituency was also elected as the Majority Leader.
The new Speaker hails from Kano South Senatorial District.
Our Correspondent reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and NNPP National Leader, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso played key roles that led to the emergence of Jibril as Speaker of the Assembly.
However,. Governor Yusuf, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 10th Kano state House of Assembly, as mammoth crowd of NNPP supporters adorned with red caps and scarfs thronged the Assembly complex at Audu Bako Secretariat amidst tight security.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    NASS leadership: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin
    55 mins ago

    Now, let’s get on with the business of the people
    2 hours ago

    Polaris Bank: Appointment of new members of the leadership team
    3 hours ago

    At Polaris Bank, we are Positioning for Digital leadership and Market Dominance – CEO, Adekunle Sonola
    3 hours ago

    APC chieftain defends Shettima’s comments, says a Christian Senate President best for Nigeria
    Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD 5 hours ago

    Why are Political Vultures Circling over Mele Kyari Despite Demonstrable strides?
    5 hours ago

    Vigilante Leader arrested for armed robbery in Rivers
    5 hours ago

    Abbas defeats Wase, Jaji to become House of Reps Speaker