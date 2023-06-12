UNICEF hails Kano govt. for enacting child protection law

UNICEF hails Kano govt. for enacting child protection law

Monday, June 12, 2023 7:35 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF), has hailed  Kano state government  for  enacting  the Child Protection Law.

Our Correspondent reports that the immediate-past Governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, signed the act into law on May 24, 2023.

The  UNICEF Kano Field Office Communication Specialist, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, in a statement, made available to our Correspondent in Kano expressed delight over the development.

According to him,  the Chief of UNICEF Kano Field Office, Mr. Rahama R.M. Farah, described the Kano State Child Protection Law, as a landmark achievement, that is not only beneficial, but rewarding to the children and people of Kano. state.

Mr. Kaalu stated that  the law will encourage a legal framework that would ensure the protection of children’s rights within the state.

He quoted Mr. Farah as saying that, “it is crucial to allocate the necessary resources, and establish mechanisms for its effective implementation.

” We urge the new administration in Kano State to take this vital step and provide adequate resources to ensure the comprehensive enforcement of the law.”

According to the statement, “with the enactment of the law, Kano State joins other states that have successfully incorporated the Nigeria Child Rights Act, originally enacted by the National Assembly in 2003, into their legal frameworks.”

Mr. Farah said, “It is important to note that the Act was derived from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), of which Nigeria is a signatory, where extensive consultations were conducted with key stakeholders, including faith-based and community leaders, during the development of the bill.

“This collaborative effort ensured that the law reflects the values and aspirations of the people of Kano”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    7 Takeaways from Punch’s Editorial on Subsidy Removal
    5 hours ago

    Erelu Adeleye-Fayemi: Tribute to an Amazing Amazon, Brain and Beauty at 60
    6 hours ago

    We must not take our democracy for granted
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 7 hours ago

    Subsidy palliative: Edo schools to operate 3 days a week
    7 hours ago

    AKTH holds liver surgery symposium Tuesday, as expert decries dearth of liver surgeons in Nigeria
    7 hours ago

    Former lawmaker Sha’aban Sharada gifts N57 million for scholarships in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency
    15 hours ago

    Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi: Celebrating an Irrepressible Amazon at 60
    19 hours ago

    The economic significance of the Lagos Free Zone-MD, Dinesh Rathi