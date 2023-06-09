Fubara nominates second batch of five commissioners

Friday, June 9, 2023 8:56 am


Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of PDP in Rivers

*Woke, immediate past Chief of Staff to former Governor Nyesom Wike, tops list.
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sent another batch of five new Commissioner nominees to the Rivers House of Assembly for screening today, Friday June 9.
Emeka Woke,who is the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Nyesom Wike,for the past eight years is leading the second batch of five Commissioner nominees.
Others are Mrs Inime Aguma,the widow of the late Emmanuel Aguma, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN,who until his death was the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.
Mrs Inime Aguma,a Lawyer,is also the immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs. Hon. Nwafor Uchechukwu Dr. Chisom Kenneth Gbali and  Hon. Henry Ogiri, also made the list.

