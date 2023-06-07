Tinubu will build a better Nigeria – Diaspora Group

…as Faleke, Yahaya Bello, Edu, others are honoured for role in Tinubu’s Victory*

A group of Nigerians in Diaspora have expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will build a better Nigeria.

This was expressed at a victory dinner and award night organised by Diaspora Support for Asiwaju (DSA – North America), a group of Tinubu supporters domiciled in the United States and Canada.v2

Speaking at the event, the convener of the group, Folasade Olumo, stated that the group was formed to support Tinubu’s aspiration.

“This is a group of professionals; many are doctors and nurses. We came together about a year ago to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential aspiration and we were able to establish structures to support the campaign in 26 states. We all put our lives, resources, and time to support an Asiwaju presidency for a single purpose, a purpose that has motivated us and millions of Nigerians, which is to build a better Nigeria”, she said.

Key government officials and party stalwarts were also recognised for their contributions to the renewed hope campaign. Awards were presented to: Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff; Hon. James Faleke, Lagos lawmaker who served as secretary of the Tinubu campaign; Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development who also coordinated the women’s wing of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign; Dr. Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, who was represented by her Chief of Staff, Anjor Obande; Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, the APC Deputy National Women Leader; and Hon. Ginika Tor, federal commissioner and founder of the Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI).

A special royal award was also presented to the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, HRH Oba Olushola Alao, while a posthumous award was given to Iyaloja Toyin Badmus, a celebrated grassroots and marketwomen mobiliser who died shortly after the presidential polls.

Also present at the event was Hon. Mariam Onuoha, who is presently in the race to emerge as Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.