Governor Abiodun Sends Proclamation Notice for Dissolution of 9th Assembly

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in line with sub-section (1) of Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has issued a proclamation for the dissolution of the 9th Ogun State House of Assembly with effect from 9th June, 2023.

.

The Governor in the proclamation to the House dated 5th June noted that the dissolution, which was in accordance with the 1999 Constitution became effective at the expiration of a period of four years, commencing from the first day of the first sitting of the House.

The proclamation notice states, “whereas as it is provided in subsection (1) of Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the House of Assembly of a State shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years, commencing from the day of the first sitting of the House:

And whereas it is further provided in subsection (3) of the said Section 105 that the person elected as Governor of the State shall have power to issue a proclamation for the dissolution of the House of Assembly of the State as provided in the said section (105):

And whereas the Ninth (9th) Ogun State House of Assembly had the first sitting of its session on 10th June 2019.

Now therefore, I Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State of Nigeria in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-section (3) of section 105 of the Constitution aforesaid, and all powers enabling me in that behalf hereby proclaim that the 9th Ogun State House of Assembly shall stand dissolved on 9th June 2023”.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also proclaimed the inauguration/ holding of the first session of the 10th Ogun State House of Assembly to hold on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.