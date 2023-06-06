Popular Premier League club sold to 49ers 

By Nehru Odeh

Popular English club, Leeds United F.C. has been sold to the San Francisco 49ers investment fund.

Though the San Francisco 49ers investment fund had already owned 44 per cent of the Leeds club, having first acquired a 15 per cent stake in 2018, the year after Radrizzani paid fellow Italian Massimo Cellino £44m for the entire club. Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has agreed to the terms of a complete sale of the club.

Details of the deal have neen passed on to the EFL this afternoon for ratification, Daily Mail Sport reported.