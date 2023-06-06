Governor Fubara inaugurates  10th Rivers State Assembly

…Warns Contractors to deliver UNIPORT Convocation arena project within 60 days

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday inaugurated the 10th Rivers State Assembly at the chambers of the Legislative Complex, Port Harcourt.

The governor cited section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic 1999 as amended which conferred on him the powers to dissolve the previous assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which began immediately by electing principal officers of the house.

“My duty is to officially dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.

According to a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi, Senior Special Adiviser to Governor Fubara, he also paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing construction of the convocation arena at the University of Port Harcourt.

After inspecting the massive facility being built by the Rivers State Government, Fubara noted that the project is dear to the government because of its importance to education and youth development.

He charged the contractor handling the project to match words with action by completing the project within the next sixty days as promised, warning that failure to deliver will attract consequences.

Gov. Fubara used the opportunity to warn other contractors handling state government projects to step up their works as he will not condone any delay but would expect prompt delivery on projects.

“From what I’m seeing here, the contractor is also assuring that in 60 days he can deliver. We will give him the benefits of doubt. But I need to say clearly that if in 60 days, I visit this project, I don’t see it completed, it’s not going to be easy for the contractor, that’s the truth.”

“But I believe from what I have seen the extent of job that they are doing, I think they’re a bit serious compared to what we saw about two months ago.”

“The reason why this project is important to us is this: It has to do with education and youths.You can’t separate education from the youths and one of the objectives of our projects is development of the youths and advancement of education. So, our coming here is to see it, assess it ourselves and not only from the reports from the ministry, but for me to see it.”

“It is not business as usual. I had a meeting with them the other day and I told them that even though this contract is not new that does not mean that you go home and sleep. You can see that I’m a very punctual person. If I give you 9:0 clock, it will be 9:0clock. So, my word to the contractor today is that you’ve assured me that in 60 days you’re going to deliver. There will be serious consequences if I come here by 60 days from today and this job is not ready”, he concluded.