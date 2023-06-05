Edo 2024: Shun partisan politics, Oba of Benin advises traditional rulers

By Jethro Ibileke

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has warned that active politics by traditional rulers could have devastating effects on traditional stools.

He gave the warning in the past weekend, when the Onogie of Uromi, HRH Anslem Aidenojie, led top traditional rulers and leaders of thought from Edo central to his palace in Benin City.

The royal father advised traditional rulers to stay away from party politics and focus more on their traditional roles and duties.

He explained that though everyone is a political animal by nature, it still was not ideal for traditional rulers to take centre stage in politics.

According to him, traditional rulers are to uphold the traditional, spiritual and cultural sanctity of their various domains.

Earlier, the Edo central traditional rulers, led by the Onojie of Uromi, HRH Anslem Aidenojie, told the Benin Monarch that they were at his palace to seek his support enable Edo central to produce the governor of the state, come 2024.

Oba Ewuare promised to look into the request.