Kogi SDP candidate, alleges attack by Gov. Bello

Richard Elesho

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the forthcoming Kogi State Governorship election, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has alleged an assassination attempt on him by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu Director of Communication of the SDP candidate who made the allegation said the attempt was made this Saturday along the Abuja to Lokoja highway. His statement reads:

“Alhaji Ajaka and some vehicles accompanying him were approaching Lokoja at the vicinity of the ram market at about 300pm when two powerbikes and Toyota Hilux overtook his car and forced it to a stop.

“This assault was heralded by a Mercrdes Benz Limousine with Bellos official crest accompanied by an open pick- loaded with masked and hooded men bearing AK 47 Assault Rifles.

“The men jumped down and began shooting at Ajaka’s car and all other cars in the motorcade. They shot for over 5 minutes at Ajaka’s bullet proof car unprovoked.

“All this while Bello’s car was parked a few meters in front and was used to barricade the road while the gun men had a field day.

“When they ceased, Ajaka’s car, a Lexus SUV though a bullet proof was totally damaged and demobilised.

“Among the gunmen is one Friday Makama a notorious thug and a former member of the House of Assembly who was recently appointed Director General for Fireams Recovery by Mr Bello. Also identified among the hoodlums accompanying the governor is one Bashir Gegu the commissioner for Solid Minerals who has has a gross reputation for thuggery.

“Mr Ajaka who was on his way to keep an appointment with the Mai Geri, The first class traditional ruler of Lokoja and The Attah Igala in Idah decided to abort the journey and return to Abuja after conferring with the Commander of the Lokoja Naval Base.

“This again is another low scored by Mr Yahaya Bello in the exercise of crude power and brute force.

“Bello is on record to have unleashed guns and gunmen on several citizens in the course of his Eight years draconian rule. Several persons have been killed by his hoodlums during electioneering while others are missing .

“Ajaka until recently was a member of the APC who was forced out of the governorship nomination by Mr Yahaya Bello who used minions and proxies to obtain an injunction from a Lokoja High Court restraining him from participating in the primaries.

“The brute action today is obviously in a continuation of Bello’s desperation to stop Yakubu from continuing in the election.

“We appeal to the new President of the Federal Republic, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demonstrate that his administration will not permit the brigandage of the last eight years which has led to the deaths of thousands of Nigeria.

“Election is still five months away, but if Mr Bello does not get a strong signal that violence would not be allowed in the new administration several of our citizens will be killed by his thugs and gunmen before the polls.