‘Kogi govt lied, it was SDP governorship candidate who escaped assassination’

A member of the Campaign Organisation of the Social Democratic Party, SDP for the November Kogi governorship election has described how the convoy of its candidate, Murtala Ajaka was attacked by security operatives traveling with Governor Yahaya Bello in Koton Karfe area of the State on Saturday.

Speaking to journalist, a member of the Campaign Organisation who witnessed that attack, Arome Attah, described claims by the Governor’s media team that it was members of the Ajaka convoy “who blocked the road and started shooting sporadically at the convoy of Yahaya Bello” as a big lie intended to cover up an obvious attempt to assassinate the SDP Governorship candidate.

The Governor had in a statement by his media aide, Kingsley Fanwo claimed his convoy was blocked and attacked by people believed to be supporters of Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka at about 12.30 hours on Saturday.

The statement reads: “The attack took place near the Naval Base, few kilometres from Lokoja where the convoy of Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

“A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP-branded Tundra were armed with Rifles and short guns. The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention

But while dismissing the claim, Attah said it will be foolhardy for a private individual with just few policemen as escort to attack the convoy of a governor, especially one who is reputed for his penchant for violence like Yahaya Bello.

He noted that there are video recording that showed that there was deliberate attempt to assassinate the SDP governorship candidate.

“Fortunately, there are video evidence to show how Ajaka convoy was attacked. It was a clear assignation attempt

“There were at least three direct gunshots at the vehicle Ajaka was riding in. He escaped by God’s grace and the fact that the vehicle was armoured,” Attah said.

He added that the SDP governorship candidate had left Abuja on Saturday morning for courtesy calls on some paramount rulers in Koton-Karfe, Lokoja, Idah and Okene areas of the state.

But Attah said the trip was aborted by the attack as the governorship candidate returned to Abuja following the encounter with Bello’s convoy.

“We we on the way to Kogi when Bello’s convoy met with our convoy just about seven kilometres to Lokoja. We parked to allow his convoy to pass.

“But while they were passing, the shot at six of our vehicles. Three gunshots were fired at our gubernatorial candidate’s SUV.

“What saved him was the fact that his vehicle was bulletproof. It was a miracle that no member of the convoy died or sustained injuries from the gunshots.

” So, the claim by Yahaya Bello and his gang is nothing but tissue of lies concocted from the pit of hell,” said Attah.

“We have to return back to Abuja to the disappointment of our supporters who have been waiting to receive in the places we had planned to go to during the visit,” he added.

He, however, said Ajaka will not be deterred by the violence of Yahaya Bello and his gang in the pursuit of his quest to liberate Kogi from current regime of maladministration and bloodletting.