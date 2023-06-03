.Gbajabiamila, Akume: Gagdi hails Tinubu

Saturday, June 3, 2023 3:09 pm


The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has hailed President Tinubu on his choice of the Speaker of House of Representatives as his Chief of Staff.

Gagdi, who is a front runner in the race for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives said this in a statement he issued to congratulate Gbajabiamila, on his appointment.

Similarly, he also applauded the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Gagdi said he was elated by the choice of Gbajabiamila because he has no reservation about his competence and ability to support President Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of Nigeria.

He added that as a seasoned lawmaker that has well over 20 years experience in the workings of the Legislature, he is confident that Gbajabiamila will work to create a productive relationship between the two arms of government that will ultimately benefit the Nigerian people.

Rt. Hon. Gagdi noted that the persons appointed demonstrate President Tinubu’s resolve to appoint only competent persons that can perform optimally for the overall good of the country.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant them wisdom to discharge their duties effectively.

