OSSAP-SDGs Delivers 100 – Bed Mother & Child Hospital In Gombe

As part of the efforts to deliver on the attainment of Goal 3 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has delivered a 100 Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Gombe.

The new hospital is part of the many healthcare facilities constructed and fully equipped by OSSAP-SDGs under the leadership of Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire that are already contributing to improvement of health outcomes and indices across the country.

A statement issued by the office stated that the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art theatre, labour room, incubators, ventilators, phototherapy machines, patient monitors, children’s beds, examination beds, a 100KVA generator, and powered with solar streetlights.

“This hospital in a clear demonstration of the commitment of government to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Gombe and its environs. The interventions is also aimed at helping to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the country.

“The establishment of this 80-Bed facility is not only contributing to the achievement of SDG 3, but also positively impacting related SDGs. This hospital will serve as a catalyst for the overall development of the community, reducing infant and maternal mortality rates, improving access to healthcare services, and enhancing the overall health of the people,” the statement noted, while also appealing for continuous investments healthcare infrastructure for the advancement of SDG 3 on the health and well-being of the citizens.

It could be recalled that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has handed over similar projects to governments of Kano, Lagos, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Yobe, Rivers, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Benue among others.

In all, the Offices has already delivered 43 fully equipped state of art Mother and Child Hospitals, made up of 100 or 120-bed and 33 units of 80-Bed Hospital across the country. OSSAP-SDGs has also delivered 126 units of 20-Bed, and 25 units of 40-bed, PHCs as well as two Diagnostic/Pediatric Centers across the country.

Most of these facilities have been commissioned and are already being used for the intended purposes of saving the lives of mothers and their children.