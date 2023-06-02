Kano: Police, Court Judges Synergize For Effective Justice Delivery

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The management team of Kano state Police Command on Friday, held meetings with Judges of Magistrate Courts and Upper Shari’a Courts in the state, designed to brainstorm and synergize for effective justice delivery.

The meeting was convened by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

CP Gumel called for sustained synergy and continuous collaboration to achieve a common goal of maintaining a safer and more secured Kano State.

The police boss hosted the Chairman and Executives of the Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kano chapter.

Among other participants were Magistrates and some Upper Shari’a Court Judges alongside the Police Command’s Management Team, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Sectional Heads and Tactical Commanders.

The forum discussed way forward to best practices, working together, understanding, effective and efficient service delivery.

In his opening remarks, CP Gumel stated that: “I am extremely delighted to receive a very respected personalities of the caliber of my worships and Honourable Judges of Upper Shari’a Court.

“This visit to the Command is to set the benchmark and build a stronger cordial relationship between Kano State Police Command and the Courts.

“This meeting being the first of its kind has made my day. It gives hope that we will achieve the goal of keeping Kano State safe. We are assuring you that we will continue to be professional in our duties, our doors are open for you and we will continue to seek your advice in order to have positive results for the betterment of the good people of Kano State.”

In his address, the Chairman, Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kano chapter, Chief Magistrate Aminu Usman Fagge, stated that: “We are highly delighted to be here and we feel greatly honoured for the opportunity given to us. I congratulate the Hon. Commissioner and the Kano Police Command for having a peaceful election and swearing-in ceremonies in the State.

“With the success of the 2023 election, the Police and other security agencies have proved to the world that no matter the hurdles and the obstacles we are having, Nigeria will continue to remain an independent nation that has the capacity to confront its challenges and address its problems.

“We are also here to register our concern and initiate a deliberate discussion about some very fundamental issues relating to criminal cases in lower Courts vis-à-vis the security situation in the state.

“We are all aware of the ongoing if not persistent security threats and breaches that the good people of the State are currently facing, and more particularly the criminal acts of robbery and thuggery, which have now become so rampant and recurring in the State.”

The meeting ended with interactions on the way forward to achieve a peaceful Kano State.