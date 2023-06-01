Gov. Yusuf Appoints Garba Bichi MD Kano Water Board

Gov. Yusuf Appoints Garba Bichi MD Kano Water Board

Thursday, June 1, 2023 10:28 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

…Makes More Appointments

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Following his resolve to solve the problems of water scarcity in Kano, the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed Engr. Garba Ahmed Bichi as the Managing Director, Kano State Water Board.

A Statement released at the wee hours of Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that, Governor Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, also appointed his ‘loyalists’ into various positions.

The Statement is christened: “Kano State Governor Announces New Appointments.”

And it reads: “The Executive Governor of Kano State His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved five additional appointments into various positions.

“Those appointed are as follows: Engr. Garba Ahmed Bichi Managing Director, Kano State Water Board; Dr. Rahila Mukhtar Executive Secretary, Kano State Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (KCHMA); Hassan Baba Danbaffa; Managing Director, Kano State Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA).”

Others include: “Arc. Ibrahim Yakubu, Managing Director, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA); Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Accountant General of Kano State.”

Bature added that, “the swearing-in ceremony of the appointees would be announced soon to enable them assume the new responsibilities immediately.”

