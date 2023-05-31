Kano: Police Arrest 93 Suspected Criminals During Inauguration Period

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Wednesday, paraded 93 suspected criminals arrested before, during and after May 29 inauguration ceremony in the state.

CP Gumel who briefed journalists at the Bompai police Command headquarters said preliminary investigations indicated that a large number of the suspected criminals arrested were prepared to disrupt the just concluded May 29 inauguration in the state.

According to him: “During the ongoing preliminary investigation, there are reasonable suspicion on these suspects for being saboteurs and sponsored criminals, especially, the way that they were found while in possession of dangerous weapons and more disturbingly, acting under influence of illicit drugs/substances and in preparation for launching of those weapons to rob, commit culpable homicide, and eventually disrupt the entire inauguration processes.”

The police boss further stated that during the period under review, 11 cases of mobile phone snatching were recorded, while 56 suspects were arrested, 18 mobile phones recovered, and 157 assorted dangerous weapons also recovered from them.

Moreso, six cases of dealing on illicit drugs were recorded, 17 suspects arrested, while five sachets of suspected tramadol tablets, 83 sachets of suspected Diazepam tablets, 371 pieces of robber solution, 12 parcels and 303 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 1000 sachets of tramadol, six packets and 17 sachets of suspected Extol tablets, were recovered from the miscreants.

CP Gumel also hinted that the Command recorded nine cases of motor vehicle theft within seven days, adding that 20 suspects were arrested in relation to the crime.

Exhibits recovered include four locally made guns, one toy gun, two motor vehicles, two motorcycles, tow Plasma television, two generators, 34 ATM cards, 23 cartons of Agro Allied chemicals.

He promised to charge all suspects to court for their offences , and advised Kano residents to remain law-abiding .

“We will continue to match our words with actions until all criminally minded people repented, change for good or leave the state. Otherwise, we are not going to stop chasing them and until they are forced to face the full wrath of the law.

“I must express my appreciation to the good people of Kano state for their understanding and cooperation that resulted in a peaceful May 29 governorship inauguration ceremony.

“God willing, we will continue to serve you to the best of our ability to surmount any likely emerging security threats. A safer Kano state is possible with the support of everyone .

“On this note, we urged residents to continue to report security incidents to the police and not to take laws into their hands. In case of emergences, Kano state police Command can be contacted through the following mobile phone numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,” he added.