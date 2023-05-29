Raymond Dokpesi Dies at 71

Raymond Dokpesi Dies at 71

Monday, May 29, 2023 5:02 pm


Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi:

Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi, founder of African Independent Television (AIT) and RAY Power FM Radio Station at Alagbado, in Lagos, is dead. He was 71.

Acording to a statement signed by his son, Raymond Dokpesi (JNR): “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

“May his soul rest in peace.

“Sincerely,”

Raymond Dokpesi (JNR)

