Photos/Inauguration: Buhari arrives Eagle Square, Inspects Guards of Honour

Monday, May 29, 2023 10:23 am


Buhari at the Eagle Square. Credit: TVC

Today is the swearing in ceremony of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President, in that order.

At exactly 10.15, President Muhammadu  Buhari arrived the Eagle Square, after which all stood to sing the national anthem. Then prayers were offered in Islamic and Christian ways.

When Buhari arrived

Buhari proceeded to greet foreign leaders and their representatives and inspected the Guards of Honour mounted by the Guards Brigade.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite leading the prayers

More reports to follow

