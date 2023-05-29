Photos/Inauguration: Buhari arrives Eagle Square, Inspects Guards of Honour

Today is the swearing in ceremony of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President, in that order.

At exactly 10.15, President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the Eagle Square, after which all stood to sing the national anthem. Then prayers were offered in Islamic and Christian ways.

Buhari proceeded to greet foreign leaders and their representatives and inspected the Guards of Honour mounted by the Guards Brigade.

