Get set Lagos for next round of wonders!

By Funke Cole

Ever wondered if you can ever see the wonders of the world in a place like Lagos in your lifetime?

Yes it is possible, very possible!

If you have lived in Lagos State for the last few years, you can easily attest to this. The city has scored many firsts. Blue and Red rails, and other superstructures hitherto common in other advanced cities of the world and wait for this: the largest deep sea port in sub-Saharan Africa and the largest refinery in the world have all berthed here!

So, Lagos are you ready for more superlative performances from your governor, who is not tired of performing wonders?

Yes, are you truly ready for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he begins the second relay race to take us to the next level of outstanding greatness never before seen in the annals of Lagos history?

If your answer is yes, then methinks you have made the right choice.

Mark this day, yes mark this day; it surely will signpost for us Lagosians a new dawn indeed as history beckons on us all.

Get ready for the outstandingly superlative performance from Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his second term.

Lagos State, which is the pacesetter in everything will go several steps higher this time around, especially given the uniqueness of this time: Lagos State delivered to the rest of the country one of its very best as president in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who remains one of the major architect of the new Lagos we all are proud of today.

Welcome to a prosperous Lagos State, where everyone’s dream will indeed be fulfilled and made whole.

Please join the vanguard of a new dawn in Lagos today. Don’t miss this bus for anything!

Trust yours truly, you ain’t gonna ever regret this choice you have made to join this movement today!

God bless Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Hamzat.

God bless Lagos State!