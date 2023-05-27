Orelope-Adefulire Urges Collective Action To Achieve SDGs

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has reiterated the need for redoubling of efforts, forging new partnerships, and increased actions to accelerate the achievement of 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, while ‘Leaving No One Behind’.

The Presidential Aide stated this on Tuesday at the commissioning of 80-bed Bed Multi-Purpose Hospital in Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, Princess Orelope-Adefulire noted that working together, the vision of the SDGs can be turned into a living reality in Nigeria, creating a world where every mother and child thrives, and where sustainable development becomes the cornerstone of the country’s existence.

In this vein, she noted that the 80-Bed Multi-Purpose state-of-the-art facility designed, constructed, and equipped by her Office encapsulates the essence of SDG-3: Good Health and Well-being as it will help to bridge the gap in access to quality healthcare, particularly for those in rural and underserved areas of Osun State.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire also noted that the 80-Bed Multi-Purpose Hospital embodied the spirit of SDG-5 on Gender Equality by providing specialized care tailored to the needs of women and thereby empowering them to take control of their reproductive health, support their overall well-being, and reinforces their rightful place as equal participants in society.

“When women are healthy and empowered, they can contribute more effectively to their families, communities, and the nation,” the Presidential Adviser opined, while noting that the 80-Bed Multi-Purpose Hospital will significantly contribute to the broader SDGs Agenda.

“It will serve as a catalyst for progress in related SDGs, including SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities. By addressing the healthcare needs of the vulnerable population, particularly those living in poverty, this Multi-Purpose Hospital will help to alleviate the burdens associated with ill health and lack of access to essential services, and lay the foundation for social and economic development,”

She therefore commended all the stakeholders, partners, and communities who have collaborated to make the project a resounding success, notably Ife North LGA.

In his keynote address, the Special Guest of Honour and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kola Adewusi commended Princess Orelope-Adefulire over the various interventions of OSSAP-SDGs in the state.

He maintained that the projects are good addition to the efforts of the state government and promised of ensure that the benefits are harnessed to the optima.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who is from the community in his goodwill message, commended the OSSAP-SDGs for the initiative, adding that this is yet another testament of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to providing the needed infrastructure and facilities towards ensuring improved healthcare for the people.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Oba Prof. Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, Apetumodu of Ipetumodu commended the initiative with the promise that the people will make use of it to achieve the intended outcomes.