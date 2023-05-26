Tinubu Will Build On My Legacies, Buhari Assures Nigerians

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Nigeria’s outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Kano assured Nigerians that his successor, President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will build on his legacies and sustain his strides in infrastructural development and other facets of developmental policies.

The President spoke virtually while commissioning the International Terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, (MAKIA).

Other projects he commissioned in Kano on Friday include the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa, the 3000-Capacity Ultramodern Correctional Centre.

The outgoing President also commissioned the procurement of aircraft, equipment and buildings at the College of Aviation Technology Zaria, Kaduna State.

President Buhari said he was happy commissioning such gigantic projects three days to his handover .

He urged Tinubu to move on with his developmental legacies.

According to him: “The four projects that were commissioned today are critical at this time, I have no doubt that the incoming government which is also progressive will sustain the tempo of improvement.

“I am pleased to now commission, the Nigerian Navy Logistic College Dawakin Tofa, Kano state, 3000-capacity, the Ultramodern Correctional Centre, Kano, new airport terminal of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Aircraft Equipments and buildings at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria Kaduna state.”

Speaking at MAKIA, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended President Buhari for executing mega projects in Kano state.

“Part of this occasion is the commissioning of this edifice with state-of-the-art facilities in the oldest airport in Nigeria that started operations in 1936.

“The terminal building has been upgraded to this phase of development to compete with similar facilities in the whole world.

“This new project in Kano now is important not only to Kano State but will contribute significantly to economic growth and development. In addition to the air services, it will also provide more channels for investment and expertise,” Ganduje said.