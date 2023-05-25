Culpable Homicide: House of Reps Leader Declared Innocent

Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. M.A Lawan has declared leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa innocent of alleged culpable homicide.

Doguwa was accused of murder, following alleged electoral violence that erupted in his Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

It was alleged that about 15 card-carrying members of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) lost their lives during the electoral violence.

However, on Thursday, the Kano state Attorney General declared that Doguwa remain innocent due to lack of substantial evidence against him.

Lawan who spoke to journalists in his office said , “we are of the opinion that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Ado Doguwa.

“The statement of those that implicated him were full of contradictions. And apart from their contradictory statements, we could not find medical evidence to prove that the death of the deceased persons was caused by Ado Doguwa.”