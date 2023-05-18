Peter Obi deserves to be exposed – Lamidi Apapa

Thursday, May 18, 2023 5:36 pm


Lamidi Apapa

That there is no love lost between Lamidi Apapa, a factional Labour Party chairman and Peter Obi the Presidential candidate, was put in bold relief on Wednesday when loyalists of the two had a clash in Abuja. The Arise TV interview today was another avenue where Apapa blew his top.

In his words: “On Peter Obi taking sides, I don’t want to expose him, but he deserves to be exposed. Sometime ago, in one of the interviews he (Obi) granted, he said he does not know me at all.

“I have been trying to cover him, but he does not deserve it. The reasons are this: This is a man, during his primary in Asaba, I did the opening prayer. And I was not a young officer. I was the deputy national chairman of the party. I have been 21 years in this party. I have held many positions in this party to the level I am today.

“Obi’s first campaign started in Benin. I was in Benin with him. And we used his aircraft from Benin back to Abuja–a chartered plane. Not only that, but when he came to Ekiti (Afe Babalola University), I led the team that hosted him on that campus. We were there for over two hours. I led the team to the palace. And he doesn’t know me?”

“On the allegation of bribe-taking, it’s not true. If you have evidence to prove, bring your evidence that I have collected money or we’ve collected money from anybody. It’s absolutely untrue,” Apapa said.

