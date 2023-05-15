Bode George: I’ll Cooperate With Tinubu Only When…

Monday, May 15, 2023 3:51 pm


Tinubu and George

Chief Bode George, the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has aid he would congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu only after the electoral cases have been dispensed with.

In his words, “They made a request which we are all looking at. They requested that someday we should also congratulate Asiwaju and we said yes, but that I belong to a political party. They are all in the courts now.

“Let us finish the court cases. Whichever way that goes, the issue of congratulating him or not will come to fruition.

“I have nothing personal and nothing happens without the almighty God. As a believer, that is my school of thought,” George added.

That was part of what George said at a recent peace meeting organised by some senior Lagos State indigenes to broker peace between George and Tinubu.

He added: “Let me say there are no political differences between Tinubu and I. Justice Olorunnimbe is like a father, we respect our fathers in Lagos.

“When I got an invitation from Papa Olusi that he wanted to come and see me the first time, I told my friend who delivered the message that I should go and visit him and not the other way round. But Papa Olusi said he had to come and see and that it had to do with the situation in Lagos.

“This is the second time Papa Olusi is visiting. We had detailed discussions that bothered on the unity of Lagos. I must say we re-established the fact that the culture of Lagos is to accept and accommodate other tribes.

“I have explained to Baba Olusi that there is no problem with working together.
“The kind of platform we are trying to have is for a unity of purpose in Lagos State, irrespective of party affiliations.

“On the bottom line, you are a Lagosian though we can have different political affiliations,” George noted.

The PDP ex-Deputy National Chairman stressed that he had had no battle with Tinubu, adding: “What had happened has gone, vengeance is not mine but the almighty God. We will have differences, we will disagree but we must not be disagreeable.

“This union and discussion we have had is a positive step towards a new Lagos.”

