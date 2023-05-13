NIPSS Ends Successful Duty Tour in Liberia

NIPSS Ends Successful Duty Tour in Liberia

Saturday, May 13, 2023 11:26 am


By Abubakar Hashim, Monrovia

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, headquartered in Kuru, Plateau State, Nigeria, has a tradition of embarking its course participants on duty tours to broaden, in practical ways, its course contents, for a better society.

At a send forth dinner, organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, on Friday, 12 May, Ambassador Godfrey Odudigbo highlighted the crucial role of NIPPS, as a think tank, established in 1979, by the late President Shehu Shagari administration, to train, provide advisory services to public and private players in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa, for national and continental developments.

NIPPS Team Leader, Professor Pam Sha highlighting the team’s achievements during the duty tour

NIPPS delegation, comprising Army Generals, Senior Police Officers and Government Officials, including senior private sector players, visited various establishments in Liberia like Ministries of Energy and Mines, Lands, Foreign Service Institute and Environmental Protection Agency. The delegation to Liberia was led by Prof. Dung Pam Sha.

In all these entities visited by the delegation, the reception was cordial and the role of Nigeria was repeatedly and emphatically stated, particularly in ending the 14 year old war in Liberia and the restoration of the peace and sanity the country enjoys today.
The occasion was climaxed by a sumptuous dinner of Nigerian delicacies, amid fun and exchange of pleasantries.

